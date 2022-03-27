Faces of the Montana Freedom Rally at the Capitol: Pt. 1

As Jeremy Mygland was taking part in the pro-freedom, anti-mandate "Convoy to DC," he didn't want the trip to end there. Now is the time to take it to the state capitol. On Saturday, Jeremy and hundreds of others did just that at the Montana State Capitol in Helena.

I was able to attend the Montana Freedom Rally at the Capitol on Saturday morning. Here is part one of our coverage featuring photos from the rally.

Speakers included Jenna McKinney with Montana Family Rights Alliance, Corrine Hammond Big Sky Liberty Alliance on medical freedom, Josh Yoder with the Freedom Flyers representing airline industry workers, Maureen Steele who is known as the ‘mother’ of "The Peoples Convoy," and Bozeman's Henry Kriegel.

Jeremy Mygland, who owns a trucking business in Helena, also spoke. He says the rally wasn't anti-vaccine, but simply pro-freedom.

Mygland: Freedom is an issue that brings together many different groups of people, it is non-partisan, and it is something that should unite all Americans. Freedom is the foundation we were built on as a nation.

In a press release sent out before the event, organizers said the rally would focus on "the Right to Freedom of Speech and Assembly, the power of the media, medical freedom, and parental rights, as well as an update from The People’s Convoy."

The Montana Television Network, the Helena IR, and ABC Fox Montana were all in attendance. Click each of the hyperlinks above for their coverage.

Here's some of the photos I took from the event. It was definitely a beautiful day in Helena.

Quick side note...I had a killer Poblano burger from this Montana Reds food truck after the rally. Keep an eye out for them on the walking mall in Helena...and then spot them near the Missouri River in Craig later this summer.

