Take This Montana Lakes Road Trip!

The weather is getting better and it's pretty much time to start taking those weekend warrior road trips! One of the best is the Montana Lakes Road Trip. If you like fishing, swimming, boating and lakeside lounging, then this is a good one to look into! Only In Your State has all the details.

This short and sweet road trip takes you to a few of our most beautiful lakes, giving you the opportunity for plenty of warm weather weekend fun.

This adventure starts at Whitefish Lake where you will find great swimming from the beach and can enjoy a nice picnic.

Jodie Wilson/Flickr

From there, we take the 45 minute drive to Flathead Lake. This is one of Montana's most famous spots. Want to see a great sunset? This is a great place to do it.

John Bjorndal/Flickr

From there, we get a good nights rest because the next day will not disappoint. The next day, make the short trek over to Swan Lake and take in the beautiful views. If you like both lake and fly fishing, this is an awesome place.

Travis Nep Smith/Flickr

The last stop on our road trip is a place to enjoy some time at one of Western Montanans' most beloved vacation spots, Seeley Lake. Talk about taking in nature!