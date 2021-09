Q2 reports that two Canadian CL-215 water-scooping planes have been deployed as key tools in fighting the Howe Ridge fire and protecting Glacier National Park from future wildfires. The Super Scoopers are on loan from Canada, and each aircraft has two 600-gallon tanks capable of skimming 1,200 gallons of water in just eight-to-12 seconds. Pilot Brandon Robertson said they can release the tanks simultaneously or one at a time. Get the whole story at KTVQ.com.