Special Board of Health Meeting Called For Wednesday

The Gallatin City-County Board of Health has called a special meeting for this Wednesday, Jan 20, at 7 a.m. According to a news release from the County, the Board is expected to consider extending rules that pertain to:

Face coverings in public places.

Restrictions on how certain businesses - including bars, restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, and places of assembly - operate during the pandemic.

Isolation and quarantine.

Visitation at nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, and senior and assisted living facilities.

This past Friday, Governor Greg Gianforte rolled back COVID-19 restrictions for the state of Montana. However, the Gallatin City-County Board of Health issued a statement saying in part:

On a day when we are announcing two additional COVID-19 deaths in Gallatin County, it is important to remember that in Montana, local boards of health have a duty under state law to take actions to protect the public health in their community. In Gallatin County, the board of health has passed an emergency rule related to hours of operation and capacity limits for certain businesses, including bars, restaurants, and gyms . . . We expect businesses and individuals to continue to comply with these rules. This disease remains dangerous and the Board will continue to use the best scientific evidence and epidemiological data available to take actions to reduce spread of this dangerous disease.



This will be a virtual meeting, and public comment will be a part of it. To submit a comment, click on the button below. Public comments will be excepted until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19th.

If you would like to participate in Wednesday's meeting, you must register first. Registration is available through the meeting on Wednesday. After registering, you should receive a confirmation email containing information about how to join the meeting.

You can live stream the meeting using the button below: