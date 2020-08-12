Skyview Teacher Takes Command of Billings-Based Guard Unit

He's not only a math teacher at Skyview High School in Billings, he's also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Montana Army National Guard.

During a recent ceremony in Billings, Lt. Col. Sean Joyce assumed command of the Billings-based 190th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB). Several units serve under the 190th CSSB, including the 190th HHC, the 260th ESC (Engineer Support Company), the 484th MP CO (Military Police), 143rd MP Det, and the the 1063rd SMC (Support Maintenance Company).

According to the Montana Army National Guard, Lt. Col. Joyce got his start in the guard as an infantryman whose first assignment included time as a driver of a Bradley Fighting Vehicle. He most recently served in Afghanistan in 2015 with the 190th Forward Combat Support HHC.

Lt. Col. Sean Joyce, credit MT Army National Guard.

The outgoing commander of the 190th CSSB is Lt. Col. ChasePatrick Ragen. Lt. Col. Ragen is also married to Major Daniela Ragen who serves as the Montana National Guard's Counterdrug Coordinator.

Guests in attendance included Major General Matthew Quinn (the Adjutant General), Command Master Sergeant Zumbrun (State Senior Enlisted Leader) , Brigadier General Emerson, Command Sergeant Major Mooney (State CSM), and CW5 Vacura (MTARNG Command Chief Warrant Officer).

Thanks to the Montana National Guard for sharing photos from the event. What a backdrop with that huge American flag attached to the military vehicles.This looked like a class act ceremony all around. Congrats to both the incoming and outgoing commanders.