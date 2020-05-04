Class of 2020 Digital Yearbook

Seniors graduating this year are definitely experiencing a year they will never forget. After 12 years of studying, playing sports and building friendships, many of our Seniors will likely be unable to participate in a traditional graduation ceremony. COVID-19 has affected all aspects of our lives in some form. The grads deserve to be recognized.

Our kids will likely miss the auditorium packed full of family and friends. The speeches from the valedictorian(s), the pat on the back from the principle as they cross the stage, grabbing their diploma, shaking hands with their favorite teachers, and strutting off the stairs a proud graduate. Heading off into a world of opportunity, now seems more like heading off in a world of uncertainty.

At Townsquare Media, Billings (including 103-7 The Hawk, 97.1 Kiss FM, Cat Country 102.9 and New Talk 95.5) we would like to celebrate and honor our local graduates with our Digital Yearbook. These are some of the talented individuals in our surrounding communities who have spent their educational years with us and have exciting plans for the future. Some have sports scholarships or academic scholarships, others will be joining the military or trade programs. They've shared their plans as well as messages of thanks for the family, teachers, and coaches who've helped them reach this important milestone. Congratulations, Class of 2020, we're so proud of you.

Remember to listen on June 6th at 12 noon for a live graduation ceremony to be broadcast on all of our radio stations, as well as streaming on our websites and mobile apps.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Are you graduating and you'd like to be included in our 2020 Digital Yearbook? Submit your info HERE: