The staff of RiverStone Health's Immunization Clinic will be temporarily assigned to help with the backlog of COVID-19 tests, which will force the clinic to close until July 27.

According to a Tuesday, July 21 press release from RiverStone Health, more than 130 COVID-19 tests are awaiting investigation as of Monday (7/20), and the need for more staffing to interview those residents who are positive has become "urgent."

The trained staff interviews each person who is COVID-19 positive to find out where the infection may have taken place, and gives instructions on preventing spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the media advisory.

Once the initial investigation is completed, staff members phone every person who was identified as a close contact by the infected person. Often, one case generates more than a dozen close contacts. All case investigation and contract tracing information is confidential. -RiverStone Health

The press release from RiverStone Health reports nearly 500 active COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County, and that staff is working hard to notify those who had a positive test result.

The Immunization Clinic is located in the four-story Lil Anderson Center at 123 S. 27th Street, and will resume the following regular weekly schedule on Monday, July 27, 2020:

Monday: 1pm to 4:30pm

Wednesday: 11am to 5:30pm

Friday: 1pm to 4:30pm

Parents are encouraged by RiverStone Health to immunize their children when the clinic reopens on July 27. The Vaccines for Children program provides vaccines at no charge to children 0 to 18 years old, who are uninsured, or under-insured.

Call RiverStone Health for more information at 406-247-3382.