RiverStone Health Offering COVID-19 Testing for Travelers

To assist those who are traveling to certain destinations and need to meet the 72-hour deadline for a negative COVID-19 test, RiverStone Health announced they have begun offering tests for travelers.

According to the press release, the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic will have molecular COVID-19 tests available for $111 and will offer them by appointment only at 406-247-3382.

The test RiverStone Health is currently offering to travelers will not be accepted in Hawaii, according to the press release. Hawaii is only using "designated partners" for their COVID-19 testing and can be found by clicking HERE.

Travelers should check COVID-19 testing requirements at their destination before departing, with current regulations changing rapidly both domestically, and internationally.

Free, drive-through COVID-19 testing will continue to be provided at 2173 Overland Avenue, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Both a rapid test with results in 20 minutes and a molecular test that is sent to the state public health lab are available to anyone age 5 and older. -RiverStone Health

It typically takes three to five days for COVID-19 test results to return from the Montana state lab, according to the press release.

Unified Health Command also announced that first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the week of March 15 are expected to have a total of 2,340 first dose appointments available. For those who are currently qualified to receive a vaccination, appointments can be made by clicking HERE.

Here are the first dose clinics planned for Cedar Hall at MetraPark next week:

Wednesday, March 17: 8 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 18: 8 –11:30 a.m. AND 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, March 19: 8 – noon.

Phone appointments will be taken starting at 9 a.m. on Monday (3/15) by calling 406.651.6596. Appointments have been saved for people without the ability to schedule online, according to the press release.

CLICK HERE to see the details about the First-Dose COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics for Week of March 15.