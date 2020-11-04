Republican US Sen. Daines wins reelection in Montana

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

By MATTHEW BROWN and IRIS SAMUELS Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republican Steve Daines has been reelected to the Montana Senate seat he wrested from Democrats six years ago. The former business executive and President Donald Trump loyalist defeated the state's Democratic governor, Steve Bullock. Daines' reelection further solidifies the GOP's political dominance in the state. His 2014 victory broke a Democratic lock on the Senate seat that had lasted more than 100 years. The race was among a handful nationwide expected to decide which party controls the Senate. Republicans also prevailed in the contest for Montana's sole U.S. House seat as State Auditor Matt Rosendale defeated former state lawmaker Kathleen Williams.