Red Wave Sweeps Montana Statewide Offices for the GOP

When the early returns finally started being reported out of Montana on election night, I was getting messages from friends all over the state and all over the country. "What is happening in Montana? I thought Montana was Trump country?" they asked.

Those are the early returns from the heavily Democrat-leaning counties, I told them. You just wait till the rest of the state comes in. And boy did the rest of the state come in. It was a massive red wave all across the state of Montana, with Republicans winning every single statewide office in the 2020 elections. And they won big.

As of Wednesday morning, Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) was beating Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT) by 10 points, 55%-45%. Congressman Greg Gianforte (R-MT) was declared the winner in the race for governor. He had 54% of the vote as of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Matt Rosendale (R-MT), meanwhile, captured the US House seat with 56% of the vote.

Over the weekend, prior to the election, I joined our friends from KJJR radio on their "Focus on the Flathead" show. Ross asked me for my predictions for the big races here in Montana. I told him that I normally don't like making predictions, but that I suspect that there is much more support for President Trump and the Republicans here in Montana than any of the pollsters or the media is picking up on. While the media and pollsters were predicting very close races, I told Ross I thought it would be a good night for Montana Republicans.