Red Flag Warning Wednesday; Could Be Hottest Day Of 2019

Wednesday (9/4) could be the hottest day of the year in Billings. Some forecasts predict it could hit 103 in the Magic City, with no chance of rain. High wind gusts are also likely on Wednesday making conditions perfect for wildfires.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning that will be in effect Wednesday, September 4th from 12 Noon through 12 Midnight MDT. Counties in the Warning area include Yellowstone, Wheatland, Sweet Grass, Stillwater, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Big Horn, Carbon, Park, and Gallatin.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. -N.W.S.

And good news regarding the Mountain View Fire. According to KTVQ, Montana DNRC has 100% of the fire contained as of 8pm Monday night (9/2).

