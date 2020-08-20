THURSDAY UPDATE: Red Flag Warnings From Bozeman to Havre

Again today, dry thunderstorms and gusty winds are the enemies for the Bozeman area and many counties in Montana. Fire danger is quite high in some areas.

As of Thursday morning, the AQI (Air Quality Index) for Bozeman was 79 which is MODERATE. Skies have been smokey Thursday morning, but air conditions have been fluctuating a lot in recent days. That is expected to continue.

You can check the AQI for any zip code in America by checking the AirNow.gov website. You'll see a number and a description of what that number means.

One of the most concerning elements for Thursday: Outflow wind gusts up to 50 MPH in some locations. Any new wildfires may be extremely difficult to contain.

According to the National Weather Service: