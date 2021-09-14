Billings Will Have Critical Fire Weather Conditions Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Yellowstone County, and most of southeastern Montana, with conditions elevated for fire weather on Wednesday (9/15).

With high temperatures close to 90, low humidity, and gusty winds in the forecast for Billings, a Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 10am to 9pm MDT Wednesday.

Current forecast from the National Weather Service predicts a cold front moving through our area late on Wednesday afternoon and evening, with wind gusts up to 35 mph, as the front shifts the winds to the north.

Humidity is expected to be in the teens, and temperatures will be in the upper 80's, according to the current forecast for Yellowstone County.

According to the National Weather Service, here's what a Red Flag Warning means:

Critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Following unseasonably warm temperatures on Wednesday, a cool down will follow with an expected high temperature on Thursday (9/16) around 68, and Friday will be in the mid to upper 70's.

Current forecast for Billings has a high in the mid-80's on Saturday, before high temperatures drop in the upper 60's and lower 70's on Sunday and Monday.

There will be a better opportunity for precipitation towards the end of the weekend, with at least a 30 percent chance rain each day from Sunday through next Tuesday (9/21).

For those who are traveling, make sure to keep up-to-date with current weather forecasts, and to check road conditions in Montana, CLICK HERE.

