Billings Fun Run Will Raise Money for Montana Rescue Mission

Billings Association of Realtors is hosting the Quality of Life Run, August 14th.

Sometimes organized running events can be intimidating to non-runners (such as this author). However, the upcoming Quality of Life run is welcoming to participants of all abilities. For starters, there is the two-mile, family-friendly course. If moms with strollers can handle this easy walk/run, anybody can. There is also a 5K course for those who take running a little more seriously.

Photo/graphic courtesy Quality of Life, Billings Association of Realtors

It's just $20 to participate and raises money for a great cause.

The run starts and ends at MetraPark at 8 am on August 14th and it only costs $20 to register. Your entry fee includes a sweet Quality of Life t-shirt and schwag bag. You can register HERE. Entry packet and shirts can be picked up August 12th and 13th and the Billings Association of Realtors office, on Overland Ave next to Fuddrucker's. Monies raised from the run will go towards the Montana Rescue Missions Unified Campus plan.

We caught up with Billings Association of Realtors Quality of Life Chairwoman Mikayla Kovash this week (listen below) to chat about the run as well as the craziness of the Billings real estate market. Kovash said corporate donations for the run have been good this year, and they're anticipating a great turn out for the event.

About the Montana Rescue Missions Unified Campus Project.

The Mission is hoping to better serve Billings' homeless population with an ambitious project on Minnesota Avenue that will bring multiple services all under one roof. The design will incorporate separate, secure shelter rooms for men, women and families. All with private bathrooms. There will be also be Mission apartments on the complex, as well as transitional care, emergency quarantine care, a culinary center, chapel and many other services. You can find out more HERE.