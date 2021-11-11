“Run, Turkey, Run!” is a Fun Billings Thanksgiving Day Tradition

This year, instead of crawling out of bed on Thanksgiving morning, pouring yourself a cup of "special" coffee, and plopping down in front of the TV to watch the Macy's Day Parade... maybe you'll consider joining the Yellowstone Rim Runners club for the annual "Run, Turkey, Run!" run. It's fun fun in Downtown Billings.

Image courtesy Yellowstone Rim Runners, used with permission

It's the 11th year of Billings' annual Thanksgiving Day run.

To date, the "Run, Turkey, Run!" event has raised over $276,000 for local food charities. It's not too late to sign up HERE. The entry fee is just $35 for either the 5K or 1-mile courses, or you can save $10 by participating in both. Organizers say,

The purpose of this event is simple: put an END to hunger in the Billings Community. The race net proceeds are divided among the following charities: Meals on Wheels program of the Adult Resource Alliance, Family Service, Inc, The Billings Backpack Program of the Billings Education Foundation, The MSU Billings Yellowjacket Emergency Pantry (YEP) and the Rocky Mountain College Bear Cupboard.

As you can see from the pictures, the event is all about FUN. Serious runners and complete amateurs can all participate and you can run, walk, or stroller the courses. No dogs please, and they ask for no earbuds (for safety reasons). Costumes are highly encouraged, with prizes for best dressed. Walkers are encouraged to line up towards the back of the pack.

Image courtesy Yellowstone Rim Runners, used with permission

The course begins at Wise Wonders (3024 2nd Ave N).

The 5k starts at 9 am and the 1-mile Street Dash begins at 10 am. Both runs begin at Wise Wonders Science and Discovery Museum, in the heart of downtown Billings. Ebon coffee will be on-site and participants will receive a collectible pint glass after the race. Perfect for grabbing a brew at Uberbrew (an event sponsor) afterward.

Image courtesy Yellowstone Rim Runners

Have fun and help feed hungry families in Billings.

After you've completed the 5k Road Race or the 1 mile Street Dash, you'll probably feel a little less guilty when you sit down to eat 10,000 calories at your Thanksgiving table. And you'll feel good that you helped raise money to purchase food for hungry folks in our community. Not a runner, but want to help? No problem. Volunteers are needed to help staff the event. Sign up HERE.