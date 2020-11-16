Pro Life Candidates Did Well in Montana, Elsewhere

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

NPR had a story about how "The GOP Will Control Montana's State Government For The 1st Time In 16 Years." In the story, they had a pretty shameless line saying that Governor-elect Greg Gianforte (R-MT) "is known for his fundamentalist Christain faith." (Their spelling of Christian not mine)

Wow. NPR is referring to pro-life evangelical Christians as "fundamentalist." That's the state of modern day American journalism for you folks. Gianforte's opponent in the governor's race wouldn't even support a born alive infant protection bill in the Montana legislature, as the Great Falls Tribune reported back in October:

“… I think we all should be able agree that defenseless little baby should get medical care,” Gianforte said. “The Cooney-Bullock administration vetoed that bill. I would have signed that bill. I am pro-life. He is not only pro-abortion, apparently he is pro-infanticide as well and that is not a Montana value.”

Ah yes. Giving medical support to a baby that is born alive. How fundamentalist of him.

Nonetheless, it wasn't just a good election for pro-life conservatives like Greg Gianforte and Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) in Montana, pro-life conservatives all across the country did well. Here's what reps with the Family Research Council had to say in an op-ed for The Christian Post:

There is also a new record of pro-life women elected to Congress. With all 11 incumbent pro-life women winning their races and 15 new pro-life women elected, that surpasses the record of 25 pro-life women set in 2004. With an average age of about 47 years old, this new group of young Republican women will stand as a stark contrast to the group of radically pro-abortion female members of Congress that just this year attempted to repeal the Hyde amendment and allow millions of dollars in taxpayer funds to pay for elective abortions.

In addition to congressional gains, the authors point to new majorities in several battleground statehouses, along with a pro life ballot initiative that passed in the state of Louisiana. Click here for the full piece.