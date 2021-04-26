Montana Governor Signs Multiple Pro Life Bills into Law

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) signed multiple pro-life bills into law late Monday, putting this session on track to be one of the most successful legislative sessions in Montana history for the pro-life movement.

GIANFORTE: Life is precious and ought to be protected. Today, I proudly signed into law bills to protect the life of our most vulnerable, the unborn. Thank you to Representative Lola Sheldon-Galloway (R-Great Falls), Representative Amy Regier for Montana House District 6 (R-Kalispell), and Representative Sharon Greef (R-Florence) for carrying these pro-life bills through the Montana Legislature this session.

Gianforte signed HB 136, HB 140, and HB 171. Jeff Laszloffy with the Montana Family Foundation tells us that this legislature is now on track to deliver one of the most successful legislative sessions ever for the pro-life movement.

Here's how the Montana Family Foundation describes the bills Gov. Gianforte signed into law:

HB 136: This bill would prohibit the abortion of a child gestationally old enough to feel pain. The bill sets that line at 20 weeks gestation. HB 140: This bill would require that a pregnant woman be given the opportunity to view an active ultrasound and ultrasound images, and listen to the heartbeat before undergoing an abortion. HB 171: This bill would provide requirements for providing abortion-inducing drugs to pregnant women. Including prohibiting abortion-inducing drugs in school and on school grounds.

Democrats in the Montana Legislature are already attacking the ban on late term abortions, even though recent polling shows most Americans (Democrats included) overwhelmingly support a ban on late term abortions.

