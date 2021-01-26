Montana GOP advances four bills limiting abortion access

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

By IRIS SAMUELS Associated Press/Report for America

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Republican lawmakers are advancing four bills that would limit abortion access in the state, capitalizing on the election of a Republican governor for the first time in 16 years. Three of the bills are repeats of similar bills vetoed last session by former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. Current Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte has promised to "defend life." That gives anti-abortion lawmakers and activists hope that the bills will be signed into law. The bills include a ban on abortion in most cases after 20 weeks of gestation. The bills advanced to a third reading on the House floor in 67-33 votes Monday largely along party lines.