Op Ed: Montana Cannot Afford to Wait Until After the Election

By Republican Leadership Team

Economists are now predicting that the blow to Montana’s economy this year will be worse than anything we’ve experienced since World War II. Nearly 100,000 Montanans have filed unemployment claims since March 1st, with Montana suffering significantly more job loss per capita than any state in the Northern Rockies.

While we appreciate some of the actions taken to slow the spread of the virus, the unprecedented job loss we’re experiencing compared to our neighboring states is a direct result of the length of our closure and the essential status arbitrarily assigned to certain industries. These restrictions already will lead to a drastic drop in this year’s tax revenue, blowing a huge fiscal hole in our budget and forcing us down an unsustainable path over this next decade.

The highly reputable Moody’s organization is predicting a 15.4% decrease in Montana state revenue for the upcoming fiscal year. Given current figures from the Legislative Fiscal Division, Governor Bullock’s proposed spending will leave Montanans with a $390 million budget shortfall for FY 2021. This trend will only continue in FY 2022 if we do not act now, with projections showing revenue shortfalls of an additional $209 million. That means that the state of Montana faces a potential $600 million shortfall over the next two years.

Rather than address this looming fiscal crisis that will impact every single Montanan, Bullock has chosen to do nothing and is falsely painting a rosy picture of the current fiscal landscape. This is similar to the position the Governor took in the 2016 campaign cycle, when he indicated that ‘all is well,’ when in fact it wasn’t. Then, immediately following his re-election, Bullock made $90 million in cuts to essential health care services during a special legislative session to offset his inaction.

This time, we urge Governor Bullock to do the right thing and address this imminent fiscal storm now to ensure our economic fitness extends beyond his last day as Governor. He has routinely stated that his decision-making is grounded in ‘science and data, not politics’ – but if the past is any indication, his inaction is about advancing his own political aspirations at the expense of Montanans.

This leaves our next Governor - Republican or Democrat - to dig Montana out of this fiscal hole because Bullock does not want to exhibit the leadership needed to make difficult choices and solve this issue today. And with all due respect, Mr. Governor, that is unquestionably political.

The Governor cannot allow these ensuing budget challenges to be someone else’s problem just because of the election calendar. Action must be taken immediately, and the Governor should start by reassessing his spending like our families and small businesses have been required to do throughout this crisis.

To proceed with our original state budget in these extraordinary times as if they are ordinary is downright irresponsible, and we call on the Governor to change course immediately.

Scott Sales (R-Bozeman) Greg Hertz (R-Polson)

President State Senate Speaker Montana House

Fred Thomas (R-Stevensville) Brad Tschida (R-Missoula)

Senate Majority Leader House Majority Leader

Mark Blasdel (R-Kalispell) Wylie Galt (R-Martinsdale)

President Pro Tempore Speaker Pro Tempore