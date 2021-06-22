Obama BLM Director Says Stone-Manning Should Be DQ’ed

The head of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) under former President Barack Obama is withdrawing his support for Tracy Stone-Manning to serve as the next director of the BLM.

Tracy Stone-Manning is a long time environmental activist who has been affiliated with several dark money environmental groups here in Montana, and also worked on the staff for Democrat Senator Jon Tester and former Governor Steve Bullock (D-MT). New information concerning her role in a 1989 tree spiking eco-terrorism case is calling for increased calls to block her nomination as BLM director.

Bob Abbey was the BLM director under President Obama. He's the same BLM director who travelled to Malta, Montana when there were widespread concerns about a national monument designation being declared in Central and Eastern Montana.

Here's what he had to say about why he is now withdrawing his support for Stone-Manning's nomination, according to The New York Post:

“As a 30-year BLM career employee, I don’t take her actions lightly, nor should anyone else,” Abbey said, according to The Hill. “If Stone-Manning participated in any aspect of planning, implementation or cover-up in the spiking of trees, then she should not be confirmed.”

The Daily Caller also reports that Manning has not been honest with the US Senate's Energy and Natural Resources Committee:

Stone-Manning told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee in writing in May that she had never been the target of a federal criminal investigation, but numerous news reports, accounts of federal law enforcement officials and statements from Stone-Manning herself at the time of the incident strongly suggest she was a target of the federal government’s investigation into the 1989 tree spiking incident...Stone-Manning herself was quoted in a 1990 news article expressing her anger at the “degrading” experience the FBI subjected her to during their investigation.

Here's another quote from E&E News:

Abbey said before the tree spiking allegations he had been "truly hopeful that Stone-Manning would be confirmed and become the type of leader the Bureau of Land Management needs at this point in time. Unfortunately, I am now one of the people who believe that she should withdraw her name from further consideration for the BLM director position."

It is clear that Stone-Manning is too radical and has too checkered of a past in order to effectively lead the US Bureau of Land Management. Will one Democrat Senator have the guts to stop her nomination?