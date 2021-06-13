New Info, Time to Spike Stone-Manning’s BLM Nomination

It appears new information has come to light involving Tracy Stone-Manning's involvement with "tree spiking," and now President Biden's nominee to head up the Bureau of Land Management is refusing to answer questions from the Associated Press.

To be clear, Tracy Stone-Manning is a radical environmentalist and Democrat activist no matter which way you cut it. But what about her history with tree spiking? That's what one caller had asked us on our statewide radio show.

Tree spiking, for those who don't know, was a tactic used by radical environmentalists to block timber sales that could seriously injure or kill loggers.

As I understood it, her defenders will claim that she actually ended up leaving the eco-terror group EarthFirst over her objections to tree spiking, and then she testified against them. So they'll actually use the story to defend her.

But apparently that is not the entire story, as more documents are now coming to light.

According to the Associated Press:

As a 23-year-old graduate student at the University of Montana, Stone-Manning sent a letter to federal officials in 1989 saying spikes had been inserted into trees in Idaho’s Clearwater National Forest. The profanity-laced letter warned “a lot of people could get hurt" if logging proceeded, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press from federal archives.

Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) told the AP that Stone-Manning collaborated with eco-terrorists.

While she was given immunity from prosecution to testify against her companions in court, her actions were disgraceful.”

The Washington Times adds even more details about that 1989 case (that went to trial in 1993):

In her court testimony, she said she took the letter and retyped it on a typewriter she rented from the university, changing some spelling errors and deleting some profanity, then mailed it a few days after receiving it. Asked why she retyped it, Ms. Stone-Manning said she did so because “I didn’t want it on my personal computer.”

The Washington Times also notes that Stone-Manning "said at the trial that she was unaware of other tree-spiking incidents, although Earth First! made no secret of its eco-sabotage sympathies." Additionally, she was featured in the same edition of their publication that openly celebrated tree spiking.

The Daily Caller is also reporting that Stone-Manning has been withholding facts from the US Senate, and that she has been changing her story over the years:

Stone-Manning did not disclose to the Senate committee that, according to reporting at the time by the Missoulian, she told reporters she could have been charged with conspiracy in the matter had U.S. prosecutors not granted her immunity from prosecution in exchange for her testimony. She also didn’t disclose that, according to the Missoulian, prosecutors investigating the matter subpoenaed her in 1989 and required her to give handwriting and hair samples to a federal grand jury.

Her affiliation with the radical EarthFirst! eco-terrorists is bad enough in itself. But now she is withholding information from the US Senate, her story is constantly changing, and she isn't responding to multiple news outlets, including the Associated Press. Looks like it is time to spike her nomination to head up the BLM.