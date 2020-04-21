No new COVID cases in Montana, state reaches 12 deaths

HELENA, Mont. (The Billings Gazette) — For the first time since the Montana state lab has been running tests for coronavirus, the health department reported no positive COVID-19 tests among the 153 that were performed on Sunday. But Toole County reported its fifth death and Cascade County reported its second, bringing the state's total to 12. The Toole County victim was a woman in her 80's while the Cascade County victim was a man over the age of 65 with an underlying medical condition. Montana is reporting 433 cases of COVID-19. Nineteen people are still hospitalized with the respiratory virus.

