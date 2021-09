Since the planes crashed into the World Trade Center Towers in 2001, a group has honored those who lost their lives. Motorcycles with more than 300 bikers made the trip to the Yellowstone County Courthouse in Billings for the 13th annual 9-11 Remembrance ride, reflecting on the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The ceremony also honors veterans who’ve served in the United States military. Get more online at KTVQ.com.