Bear Attack in Big Sky on Memorial Day

Just after 1 p.m. on Memorial Day, a mountain biker was reportedly attacked by a grizzly bear in the Spanish Peaks Community of Big Sky. According to Explore Big Sky, the attack on the mountain biker occurred on a trail called Fish Camp.

The biker has injuries to his face and back and is reported to be in critical but stable condition. The incident occurred after the biker came around a curve above Ousel Falls and was attacked. After, he made his way to the road and was found by a passing motorist. The biker was airlifted to Billings.

The attack appears to be a surprise attack and according to officials, there was no indication the bear was chasing the biker. The trail has been closed. "This is a reminder to be extra cautious out there and carry bear spray,” stated Brian Lloyd, Region 3 Game Warden for FWP.