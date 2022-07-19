Motorcycle Crash on West End of Billings, 34 Year-Old Man Killed

Billings Police are currently on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash that happened just before 9 pm tonight (Tuesday 7/19) on the city's west end.

According to the social media post on the Billings Police Twitter page, BPD officers, Billings Fire, and EMS responded to the intersection of Molt Road and Masters Blvd, at the entrance to the Falcon Ridge subdivision around 8:47 pm Tuesday night.

Billings Police Lieutenant Becker said in the post that the motorcycle hit a car and the rider was fatally injured in the crash. The motorcycle rider was identified as a 34-year-old male.

The driver of the car was being investigated for DUI, according to the post.

Delays are expected in the area while the BPD crash team conducts its investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.