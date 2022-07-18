Full Liquor Bar Opens in Billings Airport, Look Inside New Terminal

Full Liquor Bar Opens in Billings Airport, Look Inside New Terminal

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

The upgrade of the Billings Logan International Airport is taking place with the announcement of more amenities now available to travelers.

According to the @FlyBillings Twitter page, a new bar has opened in the Great Room that offers a "new full liquor bar" that promises to have "amazing views."

Visitors who are departing BIL can now enjoy their favorite alcoholic beverage before taking off, which immediately brings to mind the Dierks Bentley country song "Drunk On A Plane."

By the way, Dierks Bentley may be flying through Billings Logan International Airport for a show he's playing at First Interstate Arena in September.

After having an adult beverage, it's always good to hydrate before the flight and there's a new water refill station in Terminal A.

According to the post on social media, you can head through security with an empty bottle and "get your refreshment on before hopping on your flight!"

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media
loading...

During a flight last week that took me through the new Terminal A at BIL, I snapped a few pictures of the fantastic updates to the airport.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media
loading...

Large windows and a spacious feel are a big change from the previous layout of Terminal A, with plenty of room for growth.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media
loading...

The airport remodel includes local exhibits and murals that highlight Billings and the recreation in our region.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media
loading...

And the Billings Logan International Airport boasts that it now has "more resources for electric vehicles than any other city in Montana" with the addition of six electric vehicle charging stations.

LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top