The upgrade of the Billings Logan International Airport is taking place with the announcement of more amenities now available to travelers.

According to the @FlyBillings Twitter page, a new bar has opened in the Great Room that offers a "new full liquor bar" that promises to have "amazing views."

Visitors who are departing BIL can now enjoy their favorite alcoholic beverage before taking off, which immediately brings to mind the Dierks Bentley country song "Drunk On A Plane."

By the way, Dierks Bentley may be flying through Billings Logan International Airport for a show he's playing at First Interstate Arena in September.

After having an adult beverage, it's always good to hydrate before the flight and there's a new water refill station in Terminal A.

According to the post on social media, you can head through security with an empty bottle and "get your refreshment on before hopping on your flight!"

During a flight last week that took me through the new Terminal A at BIL, I snapped a few pictures of the fantastic updates to the airport.

Large windows and a spacious feel are a big change from the previous layout of Terminal A, with plenty of room for growth.

The airport remodel includes local exhibits and murals that highlight Billings and the recreation in our region.

And the Billings Logan International Airport boasts that it now has "more resources for electric vehicles than any other city in Montana" with the addition of six electric vehicle charging stations.

