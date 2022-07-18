Win Free Tickets to Magic City Blues Fest in Billings

I'm gonna sound like that Billings car dealer guy Freddie here for a second, cause you're going to "get excited." Why? I may not be the mayor, but I've got FREE tickets to both nights of the Magic City Blues festival in Billings coming up August 5th and 6th.

You all know Lynyrd Skynyrd. He is the headliner Saturday along with Robert Finley, Amythyst Kiah, John Cleary, Eddie 9V, the Ben Rice Band, and the Sould Funk Collective.

I'm also a big fan of Whiskey Myers- for those of you who like the Chris Stapleton style of country music. You'll probably recognize his songs from the Yellowstone TV show soundtrack. Here's one of my favorite songs called "Stone" which was featured on Yellowstone.

I know, I know- say what you want about the over the top storyline in the show Yellowstone, but it really is a well produced show, from the videography of the horses, to the music on the show. Plus, they feature real deal cowboys like Forrie Smith.

Whiskey Myers plays Friday along with St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Shane Smith & The Saints, Jon Cleary, King Solomon Hicks, 49 Winchester, and the Laurie Morvan Band.

If you want a shot at winning the free tickets for the Magic City Blues, just download our Montana Talks app and drop me a message. We'll pick a winner by Thursday so act fast. I have two tickets for both Friday and Saturday's shows.

If you just want to buy tickets for the festival, you can buy them at MagicCityBlues.com, Holiday Station stores in Billings, or at the Metra.

