Montana’s first COVID vaccine doses to go to major hospitals

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will go to health care workers in the state's major hospitals. Gov. Steve Bullock announced Monday that hospitals first in line for the vaccine are in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell and Missoula. The state could receive 9,750 doses of a vaccine developed by drug company Pfizer in mid-December. A second shipment of vaccines is expected a week after the first shipment. The governor's office said the second shipment will be distributed to rural hospitals and skilled nursing facilities. More than 68,000 people across Montana have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since March, including 720 new confirmed cases reported Monday.