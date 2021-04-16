Montana State Fair 2021 Lineup Has Something for Everyone

It's been a busy week for Montana concert announcements. Magic City Blues announced its return to historic downtown Billings in August and the Pub Station dropped news about Koe Wetzel (6/24 at ZooMontana) and the Monsters of Rock Tribute (8/21).

Adding to the list of summer entertainment in Big Sky Country, the Montana State Fair in Great Falls released their concert lineup for 2021 and it's got a little something for everyone.

7/31 Big and Rich

8/1 Terry Fator

8/2 Travis Tritt

8/3 For King and Country

8/6 Chevelle

8/7 Kodi Lee

Tickets for all concerts go on sale May 1 HERE. The Montana State Fair kicks off two weeks before Billings MontanaFair and is held at ExpoPark in Great Falls. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the State Fair.

If you're thinking of heading to Great Falls for the State Fair this year, make a long weekend out of it and check out some of the other fun things to do in Montana's "Electric City." VisitGreatFalls.com notes some highlights of your visit might include:

Enjoying a Tiki drink and a show at the legendary Sip 'n Dip Bar, the only bar in the state with live mermaids swimming in the huge tank behind the bar.

Giant Springs State Park is the most-visited state park in Montana and it's easily accessible from the River's Edge Trail. The spring spits out 156 million gallons of 54 degree water every day.

The Great Falls Buffalo Hunt. In 2005, 26 life-sized, fiberglass bison were painted by local artists and installed around town. Grab a map and find them all for a fun way to explore Great Falls.

Of course, no trip to Great Falls would be complete without a visit to Howard's Pizza, the El Commodore or Borries. All local favorites, as written about by our resident Great Falls Native, Mark Wilson.

