Montana Soldier an Olympics Rifle Shooting Qualifier

Our congratulations and best of luck wishes to Spc. Alison Weisz, Company B, 369th Adjutant General Battalion, from Belgrade, Montana.

Robert Timmons and Josephine Carlson, Fort Jackson Public Affairs, shared the news that Alison qualified for the Olympics in a sport equally suited for the Army – marksmanship. Alison completed Advanced Individual Training on October 8, and from there it is off to the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in Fort Benning, Georgia. She made Team USA for the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Event for the 2021 Olympic Games, and will be part of the AMU’s International Rifle Team, and compete internationally in both 10m Air Rifle and 50m Three-Position Small bore Rifle.

Specialist Weisz says it has always been a goal to join the Army after qualifying for the Olympics. The initial plan pre-COVID was to go to qualify, go to the Olympics this summer in Tokyo, in August come back, take a little bit of time off, and go to basic training. That was all part of a master plan to look towards 2024 and the Olympics in Paris. The best way to do that for her career and sport was with the Army.

She also says the Army Marksmanship Unit has some of the best resources imaginable for her sport. Alison graduated Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson with Company A, 3rd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment.

We wish her well in her future military and shooting sports endeavors!