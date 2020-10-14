Nice Trade: Katie Zolnikov Sworn in to HD 45 in Billings

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The voters in House District 45 in Billings just traded up, after a new legislator was sworn in by the Yellowstone County Commissioners. Even former Rep. Daniel Zolnikov (R-Billings) would agree.

Daniel's wife Katie Zolnikov was just sworn in to fill his seat on Tuesday. He shared the following note via Facebook:

Congratulations to the new and upgraded Representative Zolnikov! Katie is running for my seat and was appointed after my resignation. Both Montana and I are lucky to have her!

Rep. Sue Vinton (R-Billings) told Daniel that she's looking forward to seeing him wear a spouse name tag at the next session.

As for Rep. Katie Zolnikov:

I am excited and grateful for this opportunity and I'm hoping to be elected next month to continue to serve in the 2021 session!

Some of you know both Daniel and Katie from their time joining us on the radio. For those who aren't familiar with Katie Zolnikov, she actually grew up and attended K-12 schools in HD 45. Here's more from her bio on her campaign website:

Katie is a partner and manager of a small local business in Billings that has 20+ employees. She became a business owner in Dec. of 2018 after being with the company since they opened their doors in Billings in 2015. Through hard work, and determination Katie was able to work from an entry level position at her first ever job to partial owner and manager just 3.5 years later.

Can you believe it? Just 3 weeks left until votes start getting counted in Montana.