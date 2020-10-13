If You Thought Dan Crenshaw’s Avengers Style Ad Was Epic…

If you thought Dan Crenshaw's "Avengers" style campaign video was epic, wait till you see this one out of South LA.

Dan Crenshaw is the one-eyed Navy SEAL Congressman from Texas who was wounded in Afghanistan.

If you missed it, last month I shared his epic campaign video highlighting the team he recruited to run for office in Texas. Many of you said it was the coolest campaign video you had ever seen. (Here it is below in case you missed it)

This is some A-Team, Avengers, Mission Impossible sh....stuff right here. Check out this MUST SEE campaign video just put out by Dan Crenshaw and team down in Texas. Posted by Aaron Flint on Friday, September 25, 2020

If you liked that video by Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), your friends in Crenshaw, California might want to check out this video by the veteran challenging "Mansion Maxine" Waters:

Fox News has the story on Navy veteran Joe Collins and his new ad targeting "Mansion Maxine":

In the ad, Collins stands outside Waters’ $6 million California residence, noting that it is not even located inside the district she represents. “I survived a drive-by shooting in this house when I was a child,” Collins says in the video while standing outside a home in the area. “Gangs, drugs, violence, that was my upbringing. And where was Maxine Waters?”

As of Monday night, Collins' ad is already over 130,000 likes on Twitter. It was first posted two days ago.