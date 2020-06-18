Montana sees 20th virus death, logs 18 cases in single day

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana health officials are reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 and another death. Big Horn County announced that a woman in her 30s died Tuesday. It is the third virus-related death in the county, which reported its first on June 5. Montana now has seen a total of 20 deaths because of the virus. The 18 new cases announced Wednesday mark the highest daily total since April 8. There were a total of 73 positive tests from June 10-16, compared with 39 in the previous week. Officials attributed the increase to reopening the state's economy and increased testing.

