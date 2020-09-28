Montana hits another record number of new coronavirus cases

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

BILLINGS, MONT. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic in Montana continued to grow as the state recorded a record number of cases Saturday, surpassing the high marks reached two days earlier. The Billings Gazette reported Montana recorded 346 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning, an increase from 323 cases Friday and 333 cases Thursday. Montana experienced a record number of new case totals in eight of the previous 11 days. State health officials reported one new death from the virus Saturday, bringing the state's total to 171. As of Saturday, Montana had 2,987 people known to be currently infected by COVID-19, with 147 people hospitalized.

