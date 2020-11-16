Montana American Legion Gets National Recognition

We have a very cool update to a story we first brought to you back in September.

Every Friday, George Blackard with American Legion Post 117 in Billings joins us on the radio. Back in September, he told us how his American Legion Post (I am also a member of this post) was partnering with Montana's Superintendent of Public Instruction to help get an American flag in every classroom in Montana.

After George talked about it on the radio, one of our listeners hand-delivered a $1,000 donation to the effort. That $1,000 was able to purchase 100 flags for 100 different classrooms.

Here's the update: Post 117 in Billings had been spearheading the effort locally. Now, the effort has not only garnered support from the statewide American Legion, but it was recently recognized nationally by the American Legion national headquarters. Here's an excerpt from the story shared at Legion.org: