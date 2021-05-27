Montana AG: Critical Race Theory Violates Discrimination Laws

The Montana Attorney General's office is now weighing in against "Critical Race Theory" being taught in Montana schools. This news comes after a request from Montana's Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) says Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a violation of both state and federal nondiscrimination laws, in addition to violating the Montana Human Rights Act. Knudsen issued a formal Attorney General's Opinion (AGO) which carries the weight of the law in Montana blocking CRT.

According to a press release from the AG's office:

The AGO determined that many of the activities undertaken in the name of CRT across the country in public education – such as “privilege walks” and disciplining or grading students differently based on race - and in the work place – such as telling employees to be “less white” – are violations of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution; Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964; Article II, Section 4 of the Montana Constitution; and the Montana Human Rights Act. Schools or entities that violate state or federal civil rights laws jeopardize their funding and may be liable for damages.

Click here to read the full legal opinion.

Superintendent Elsie Arntzen, in her May 12th request for the AG's opinion said this about CRT:

Our schools should not be teaching debunked theories that twist and distort our history, and fringe philosophies that Americans have consistently rejected.