Riding 1,500 Miles in 36 Hours for Suicide Prevention in Montana

Last year, Dog Tag Buddies, along with American Legion Riders Chapter 4, and the Tenacious Dames Riding Club put together an amazing event that saw riders cover 1,000 miles in 24 hours to spread the word about suicide prevention in Montana. This year, they've upped the ante with even more routes, and a longer ride across the Treasure State. Will you join them to spread the word again this year?

From 1,000 miles in 24 hours to 1,500 miles in 36 hours.

The Ride for Tomorrow event starts in Billings on June 24th with the "Bun Burner," a 1,500-mile ride spanning 36 hours all across the state. On the 25th, the rides continue with the 300-mile "Kick Starter," the 500-mile "Boot Shuffler," and the return of the 1,000-mile "SaddleSore" ride.

This is three more routes than last year, which covered over 50,000 miles across over 50 riders, which ensures that any riders of any skill level can participate and spread awareness. The 25th will also feature a Mental Health Resource and Family Fun Fair at 5720 S. Frontage Road in Billings.

Reasons for riding are countless.

Montana has consistently ranked one of the worst states in the nation in suicides which, according to the organizers, is due to, "factors including substance abuse and high stigma surrounding mental illness." Statistics also show that Montana had 300 suicides in the year 2020 alone. So, it's important now more than ever to eliminate the stigma behind mental illness.

Those interested in riding, volunteering, or sponsoring the 2022 Ride for Tomorrow event can visit the Dog Tag Buddies website here, or by scanning the QR Code on the poster above. A full schedule of events can also be found on their website, along with their mission. Let's ride to spread positivity and end suicide.

