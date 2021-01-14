MISSING: Montana Man Eric Michael Kelley

The Montana Department of Justice issued a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory on Thursday, January 14 for 36-year-old Clancy resident Eric Michael Kelley. According to the MEPA, Kelley was last seen around 4:30 pm Wednesday, January 13 and his wife reported he did not come home from work that evening and that he has been acting out of character.

Kelley is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 210 pounds with brown eyes and brown/grey hair. He drives a white 2013 chevy silverado with Montana veteran plate G4770 and was last seen wearing work clothes and possibly Carhartt jeans. There is concern for his welfare. If you have any information on Eric, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 406-225-4075 or dial 911.

The Montana Department of Justice outlines the MEPA alerts as,

The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory, or MEPA, is a modified alert program designed to provide Montana law enforcement agencies another option to respond to the types of missing person cases they typically deal with. This may include tracking runaways, missing children, children involved in custody disputes and missing adults.

