Mayo Clinic to Lead Nationwide COVID Vaccination Campaign

Get our free mobile app

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic has joined forces with longtime rival Cleveland Clinic to lead a nationwide campaign to encourage adults to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

A news release says a coalition of 60 top hospitals and health care institutions are participating in the "Get the Vaccine to Save Lives" campaign. The effort will aim to "reassure the public that vaccines and safe, effective, and necessary to achieve herd immunity and return to normal activities."

"We're asking people to talk to their health care providers if they have questions and then get vaccinated," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic's president and CEO. "The vaccine is our strongest asset to end the pandemic, and I urge everyone who is eligible to get whichever vaccine you’re first offered to save lives."

The campaign will include advertising in multiple media platforms targeted at adults who are hesitant to be vaccinated. The news release notes a Kaiser Family Foundation survey that found 17 percent of the public indicated they would take a "wait-and-see" approach and 20 percent stated they will never be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they are required to do so.

The Mayo Clinic says leading health officials have estimated at least 75 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd mentality.

News Update: Minnesota's Walter 'Fritz' Mondale Has Died