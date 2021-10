COVID-19 Update: Montana Adds 1,333 New Cases, 23 More Deaths

As of Tuesday morning, Montana has confirmed 165,941 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,333 new confirmed cases. There are currently 11,041 active cases in the state.

According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 1,056,678 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 498,571 Montanans are fully immunized.

In Missoula, 147,053 doses have been administered and 69,140 people are fully immunized. 66% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which remains the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.

According to state statistics, 154,021 Montana residents have recovered from COVID-19 and 454 people are currently hospitalized.

The number of tests increased by 8,181 over the previous 24-hour reporting period, for a new cumulative state-wide total of 1,949,200.

The state COVID-19 related death toll increased from 2,183 on Monday to 2,206 on Tuesday, according to state health officials.

Here are the updated case totals in Montana:

Gallatin County Cases 19,625 Total | 199 New | 553 Active

Yellowstone County Cases 27,036 Total | 180 New | 2,533 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases 10,536 Total | 154 New | 963 Active

Cascade County Cases 14,456 Total | 153 New | 1,140 Active

Missoula County Cases 15,418 Total | 113 New | 1,891 Active

Carbon County Cases 1,337 Total | 53 New | 120 Active

Ravalli County Cases 4,871 Total | 44 New | 408 Active

Dawson County Cases 1,534 Total | 35 New | 63 Active

Custer County Cases 2,049 Total | 29 New | 97 Active

Fergus County Cases 1,544 Total | 27 New | 45 Active

Lincoln County Cases 3,239 Total | 23 New | 172 Active

Beaverhead County Cases 1,406 Total | 22 New | 71 Active

Lake County Cases 3,889 Total | 22 New | 246 Active

Madison County Cases 1,226 Total | 19 New | 46 Active

Richland County Cases 1,671 Total | 19 New | 29 Active

Glacier County Cases 2,085 Total | 18 New | 128 Active

Sanders County Cases 1,326 Total | 18 New | 98 Active

Hill County Cases 3,112 Total | 17 New | 107 Active

Blaine County Cases 1,228 Total | 16 New | 85 Active

Phillips County Cases 743 Total | 14 New | 68 Active

Jefferson County Cases 1,636 Total | 13 New | 90 Active

Big Horn County Cases 2,976 Total | 12 New | 88 Active

Silver Bow County Cases 5,534 Total | 11 New | 111 Active

Roosevelt County Cases 1,904 Total | 10 New | 48 Active

Sweet Grass County Cases 536 Total | 10 New | 13 Active

Valley County Cases 1,219 Total | 10 New | 154 Active

Powell County Cases 1,281 Total | 9 New | 44 Active

Fallon County Cases 437 Total | 8 New | 6 Active

Daniels County Cases 269 Total | 6 New | 17 Active

Musselshell County Cases 535 Total | 6 New | 19 Active

Broadwater County Cases 803 Total | 5 New | 38 Active

Granite County Cases 360 Total | 5 New | 34 Active

Teton County Cases 799 Total | 5 New | 36 Active

Deer Lodge County Cases 1,538 Total | 4 New | 25 Active

Flathead County Cases 18,549 Total | 4 New | 983 Active

Park County Cases 2,146 Total | 4 New | 180 Active

Chouteau County Cases 662 Total | 3 New | 13 Active

Garfield County Cases 122 Total | 3 New | 6 Active

McCone County Cases 256 Total | 3 New | 5 Active

Pondera County Cases 756 Total | 3 New | 24 Active

Powder River County Cases 270 Total | 3 New | 9 Active

Rosebud County Cases 1,609 Total | 3 New | 32 Active

Sheridan County Cases 495 Total | 3 New | 7 Active

Toole County Cases 949 Total | 3 New | 19 Active

Golden Valley County Cases 78 Total | 2 New | 7 Active

Judith Basin County Cases 143 Total | 2 New | 4 Active

Meagher County Cases 244 Total | 2 New | 6 Active

Liberty County Cases 252 Total | 1 New | 9 Active

Mineral County Cases 676 Total | 1 New | 22 Active

Petroleum County Cases 18 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Prairie County Cases 155 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

Wheatland County Cases 251 Total | 1 New | 4 Active

Wibaux County Cases 163 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Carter County Cases 178 Total | 0 New | 8 Active

Stillwater County Cases 1,057 Total | 0 New | 110 Active

Treasure County Cases 81 Total | 0 New | 2 Active