A serious crash on Interstate 90 in Billings Friday afternoon sent a man to the hospital with injuries that BPD called "life-threatening."

According to the post on Twitter from Billings PD, a single-vehicle rollover crash occurred at Exit 446 on Interstate 90 around 6:38 pm on Friday, where a male driver was ejected in the crash.

Sgt. Reid of the Billings Police Department said in the post on @BillingsPD that the man received "serious life-threatening injuries" in the crash.

Following the incident Friday night, the BPD crash team was called to the site where they had the Exit 446 on-ramp closed for several hours to investigate.

No further details on the condition of the driver were available at the time this article was published.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

