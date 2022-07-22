Attempted Stabbing, Shooting in Billings at Downtown Hotel

Billings Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon (7/22) near a hotel in the downtown area.

According to the post on social media from the BPD, officers responded to the Lewis & Clark Inn at 1709 First Avenue North for a reported shooting at 3:48 pm MDT on Friday afternoon for a reported shooting.

In the post on Twitter @BillingsPD, Sgt. Reid said the incident began when a male suspect approached a hotel guest at the Lewis & Clark and asked him for cigarettes. A verbal argument then began and the male suspect pulled a knife on the hotel guest, who had an open carry handgun.

The hotel guest shot the suspect who then ran but was located in the area, according to the post.

Billings Police say the suspect was transported to a local hospital to be treated, but the severity of his injuries was not provided in the post.

This story will be updated as more information about the incident becomes available.

