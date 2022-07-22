Interstate 90 through Billings is closed in both directions between South Billings Boulevard and the South 27th Street exit after power lines fell into the roadway.

According to a press release from the City of Billings, just after 11 am today (Friday 7/22), the downed power line caused both the east and westbound lanes of I-90 to be closed.

Northwestern Energy crews have already neutralized and removed the power lines as of 11:45 am MDT Friday.

According to the press release, the removal and installation of new lines could take up to 2 hours and could have Interstate 90 closed until around 2 pm MDT.

Drivers who are attempting to travel through the area will have to detour through the city of Billings, and the Frontage Road is also currently closed for construction this week so that won't be available for detours

According to the report, the Billings Fire Department was initially on the scene to assist Northwestern Energy, and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Highway Patrol will remain on scene until the Interstate reopens.

This story is continuing to develop and will be updated as more information becomes available.

