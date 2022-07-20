Construction and paving on one of the main roads through downtown Billings will begin next week, according to a press release from Knife River.

Motorists who use 4th Avenue North may see some delays beginning this Monday, July 25 through August 12 as milling, paving, and "performing related work" will begin.

According to Knife River, construction will be on 4th Avenue North from N. 27th Street to N. 13th Street, with various openings and closures of lanes throughout the process in the area.

Only one lane of 4th Avenue North will be open during the construction, according to the press release.

Knife River is reminding motorists traveling through the construction area to look out for equipment and personnel and to obey posted speed limits, and obey all traffic control devices.

