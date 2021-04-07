Major Road Construction in Yellowstone National Park

Three major road construction projects will continue this spring in Yellowstone National Park, with one planned road closure lasting through the 2021 season, according to a National Park Service press release.

If the weather cooperates, Yellowstone will open select roads and services for the season on April 16, but visitors should be prepared for delays in parts of the park that are undergoing road construction, and changes in traffic patterns.

The construction project from Tower-Roosevelt to Canyon Junction is entering its second year, and will have that stretch of park road completely closed through the 2021 season, according to the press release.

No access to the Mount Washburn hiking trails will be available this season, and the National Park Service suggests "hiking Bunsen Peak near Mammoth Hot Springs, Purple Mountain north of Madison Junction or Avalanche Peak along the East Entrance Road."

This portion of the project is planned for completion in May 2022, and besides road widening and increased pull-outs, a larger parking lot at the Tower Falls General Store is planned, along with improvements to the trail and overlook at Tower Falls.

The Old Faithful Overpass Bridge will experience delays this season, with upgrades to approaches, and bridge repairs limiting travel to one-lane over the bridge. Visitors will still be able to access Old Faithful and the Upper Geyser Basin, but delays up to 15 minutes are possible. Completion of this portion of the construction is planned for Fall 2021.

At the North Entrance to YNP, there may also be delays with construction, and traffic changes planned. The entrance station will remain open during the construction, will plans to improve "infrastructure, safety for pedestrians and traffic flow for vehicles. It will also reduce lines at the entrance."

Park officials ask visitors to travel slowly through construction areas, and be "alert to workers, heavy equipment, wildlife and other hazards."

To see the current status of Yellowstone National Park roads, CLICK HERE.

