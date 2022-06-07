Magic City Growth: More Exciting Businesses Opening in Billings

There's a new eatery coming to Billings in a former Taco John's restaurant, and two local franchises will be opening new locations off King Avenue in the upcoming months.

According to their website, the BW Blacksmith Coffee Company is based out of Lake City, Florida, and currently has locations in Flordia, Georgia, and Billings, Montana.

BW Blacksmith Coffee Company already has kiosks inside St. Vincent Hospital and the Yellowstone Medical Center, along with a drive-through-only location currently set up at 759 South 20th Street West where remodeling of the former Taco John's is underway.

When BW Blacksmith Coffee & Grill opens up, they will not only offer a fine selection of coffee but will also offer "burgers, wraps, breakfast & more."

No opening date has yet been announced for the coffee shop and grill.

In Fall 2022, a popular Billings-based sandwich company will open a new location.

According to the Topz Facebook page, a new building will be constructed next to Olive Garden on King Avenue West. The "Topz 1" will feature a drive-through, indoor lobby, and outdoor patio.

Another coffee shop will also be constructed in the vacant lot next to Topz.

According to the Mazevo Coffee Roasters and Espresso Bar Facebook page, a new location will be built next to Olive Garden, but no opening date was currently available.

Mazevo already has 3 locations in Billings, and one in Bozeman. No details on when the new Mazevo will open were available at the time this story was published.

