Here is What’s Coming Soon, Now Open on Billings West End

Over the past few months, there's been a big transformation along Shiloh Road at Avenue C on the west end of Billings, and we just got a scoop about one business that may be opening a new location soon.

While this is not confirmed by the company, several sources told us that a new City Brew coffee shop will be opening in the redeveloped lot located off Shiloh, between Avenue C and D, and stretches back to 41st Street West.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Several other businesses have opened in a portion of the shopping and business complex that's already been constructed, including a new Anytime Fitness.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Also, open on the west end is Skin Body and Soul Aesthetics, located at 3839 Grand Avenue Suite. According to their Instagram, they have a "Licensed Esthetician, Certified Skin Aesthetic Consultant, and Certified Medical Assistant" at their location with more than 20 years of experience in the skin industry.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Right next to Skin Body and Soul is a new casino that will be "opening soon" called Fire and Ice. At the time this story was published, no official opening date for the new casino was available.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

The new west end Club Pilates recently opened off Grand Avenue at 38th Street West. We have confirmed that a new Pizza Hut location will also be opening soon in the new building at 1411 38th Street West.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

In the Shiloh Crossing shopping complex, a new electric bike store has recently opened a location in Billings. Pedego Electric Bikes is located at 820 Shiloh Crossing Blvd. and sells new and pre-owned electric bicycles. Local tours and rental of their e-bikes are also offered at Pedego, according to their website.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

On King Avenue West and 32nd Street, a new west end location of Warden's Casino had its grand opening earlier this month. Offering U1's, the newest games on the GVG's, and a Cork Pull to win cash on Saturdays at 1 pm and 6 pm, Warden's West is open 365 days a year.

If you have a tip on a new business or development opening in Yellowstone County, email Johnny.Vincent@TownsquareMedia.com.

