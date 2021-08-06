Here’s What is Coming to 38th and Grand on Billings West End

A new construction site on the west end of Billings had locals speculating about what may be opening at the location, with some suggesting it may be a pizza chain. But now, new signs have gone up that show what WILL be "coming soon" to Grand Avenue.

First Billings location for Club Pilates opening

Banners at the corner of Autumn Springs Drive and Grand have revealed the first Club Pilates studio location in Billings will open at 3765 Grand Avenue. According to the Club Pilates Billings Instagram page, the target date for their opening is mid-November, and a recent post said the "building is coming along quickly."

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

According to their website, the classes at Club Pilates are for any age and fitness level, and the "experience" is described as "the path to a fuller, more satisfying physical existence."

Second Montana location will open on Billings West End

While this will be the first Club Pilates in Billings, it's the second Montana location with a studio already open on W. Oak Street in Bozeman. Club Pilates first opened in 2007 in San Diego and now have expanded around the world, according to their website.

Instructors needed at new Pilates studio opening this fall

Full-time and part-time Instructors are needed at the new Club Pilates Billings, and they are taking calls about their opportunities at 406.601.3777, according to their Instagram.

When they open, Club Pilates will be located next to Mazevo Coffee's new location that recently opened at the corner of 38th and Grand Avenue.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

