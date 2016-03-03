M-Trail Rape Investigation Ends, No Charges

For more than two weeks Missoula Police have been in the midst of a rape investigation that began after a reported sexual assault near the M-Trail on Mount Sentinel. Now, according to Missoula Police Public Information officer Travis Welsh, the rape investigation is complete.

“At this time, the investigation is complete and we were unable to establish probable cause to charge anyone with a crime,” Welsh said.

The rape accusation came on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 16, when eyewitnesses saw a woman carried off of the M-Trail to emergency vehicles. Welsh said he was notified that the investigation was completed around 9:30 this morning, March 3. Both a male and the female who claimed to have been raped were questioned by Missoula police during the investigation process.