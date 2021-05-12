Livingston’s Mark’s In & Out Officially Opens For 67th Season

Mark's In & Out in Livingston, Montana is officially open for its 67th season! Mark's In & Out first opened for business in 1954. It's an original 1950's style drive-in.

Just thinking about it gets my mouth watering...Mark's In & Out in Livingston is one of my favorite things about summer in Montana. Not only is it a great place to grab a burger and a milkshake on a hot summer day, but it's also a local landmark. Now, in its 67th year, Mark's In & Out is excited to serve the customers once again this summer.

As someone who spends a lot of my free time on the Yellowstone River during the summer, Mark's is a great place to grab a bite to eat before hitting the road back to Bozeman. Mark's also has great milkshakes, and they only use Wilcoxson's Ice Cream, which has also been made in Livingston since 1914. Diamond N Meats in Livingston provides ground-fresh, never-frozen beef for the amazing burgers served at Mark's In & Out. There's usually a long line, but believe me, it's worth the wait.

Since Mark's In & Out first opened for business in 1954, they've been grilling up "Famously Fresh", 100% Pure Beefburgers to locals and travelers ever since. The motto at Marks is "If you're lucky enough to eat at Mark's, you're lucky enough!" If you've ever eaten there, you know that statement is true. You can still get a cheeseburger for $1.99 at Mark's In & Out. A price you won't find at many places these days. Click here to view the full menu.

The popular burger joint is open seasonally through the baseball season, April through October.